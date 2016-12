more-in

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will arrive in Hubballi by special flight at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday and take part in the inaugural ceremony of the Madiga convention organised by the Uttara Karnataka Mahasabha at the Nehru Maidan. He will leave for Kallahalli in Bagalakot district by helicopter at 2 p.m.

He will return to Hubballi at 5.25 p.m. and leave for Bengaluru at 5.45 p.m. the same day, according to a release issued by the Chief Minister’s office.