CM cautions teachers against lighting communal fire in students

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said teachers must maintain their secular credentials while discharging duties.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 53rd annual day programme of Sainik School here. “Teachers have a big role [in creating a democracy with strong roots], but unfortunately some teachers have turned communal these days .... which is sad and unacceptable,” he said.

Stating that education should strive to dispel superstitions in society, Mr. Siddaramaiah said no amount of education is useful if its fails to develop a scientific temper among students. He said some people propagate superstition in the pretext of the religion, but no religion preaches inhumanity.

Turning his attention to Sainik School and its history, he said the concept developed in 1960 when the then government wanted to set up schools where youth could be prepared to join the armed forces. He said students who join Sainik School aspire to become soldiers protecting the nation. Saluting the martyrs who have protected the country, the CM congratulated parents who have admitted their children to Sainik Schools.

He also inaugurated a 100-kW solar power unit on the campus.

Earlier, Col. Tamojeet Biswas, the school’s principal, received accolades for reading his welcome speech in Kannada after having mastered the language in a short span.

District in-charge Minister M. B. Patil was among those present at the function.

Why CM signed up for NCC

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is known for his humour, said on Thursday that during his college days, he had signed up for the National Cadet Corps, but only to eat a good breakfast. “The NCC cadets were given a nice breakfast for two days a week during the parade. I signed up not to participate in the parade but to enjoy the nice breakfast,” he said.