CID yet to get orders on Meti probe

While the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is yet to receive any orders to start investigation into the alleged sex scandal involving the former Karnataka Excise Minister H.Y. Meti, the woman believed to figure in the video clip is yet to be traced.

The woman, who got herself admitted into the Bagalkot district government hospital on Wednesday morning, left the hospital at night and has been untraceable since. Police constable Subhash, alleged to be involved in recording the meeting between the woman and the former Minister, is also incommunicado.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police of Bagalkot district M.N. Nagaraj refused to comment on their whereabouts, stating that the case was now with the CID. “I am not in a position to answer any questions because I am not officially in charge of the case. It has already been handed over to the CID by the government. The police would provide any assistance to the CID, if needed,” he said.

According to sources, the constable was on sick leave for several days. Police protection has been given to his house, though it has remained locked.

Meanwhile, the Congress is in no hurry to fill the Ministerial berth that has fallen vacant following the resignation of Mr. Meti.