CID to initiate parallel probe into driver’s suicide

While the Maddur police continue to investigate the suicide of K.C. Ramesh, the driver of KAS officer Bheema Nayak, allegedly owing to harassment, the Criminal Investigation Department will initiate a parallel probe to ascertain the allegation of money laundering by the officer.

The deceased, Ramesh, who was found dead at a lodge in Shivapura in Maddur, had left behind a note alleging that Bheema Nayak had helped mining baron and former BJP minister Janardhan Reddy launder several crores for his daughter’s wedding held in Bengaluru recently.

Ramesh, in his suicide note, also accused Nayak of amassing disproportionate wealth. This allegation is being looked into, sources in the CID said, and added that they were yet to receive official orders.