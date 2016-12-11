Karnataka

CID to initiate parallel probe into driver’s suicide

more-in

While the Maddur police continue to investigate the suicide of K.C. Ramesh, the driver of KAS officer Bheema Nayak, allegedly owing to harassment, the Criminal Investigation Department will initiate a parallel probe to ascertain the allegation of money laundering by the officer.

The deceased, Ramesh, who was found dead at a lodge in Shivapura in Maddur, had left behind a note alleging that Bheema Nayak had helped mining baron and former BJP minister Janardhan Reddy launder several crores for his daughter’s wedding held in Bengaluru recently.

Ramesh, in his suicide note, also accused Nayak of amassing disproportionate wealth. This allegation is being looked into, sources in the CID said, and added that they were yet to receive official orders.

Post a Comment
More In Karnataka
Bangalore
investigation
crime
suicide
Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2016 3:10:46 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/CID-to-initiate-parallel-probe-into-driver%E2%80%99s-suicide/article16790980.ece

© The Hindu