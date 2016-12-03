CCTV cameras in all treasuries in Karnataka

more-in

Move comes after question paper leakages during II PU exam in March–April

In the wake of an embarrassing season of question paper leakages during the second pre-university examination in March, the Department of Treasuries has decided to install CCTV cameras in all its 216 treasuries across the State.

The department has formed an eight-member technical committee that will be in charge of the logistics of installing the cameras.

Ad hoc arrangements

Currently none of the treasuries (both district and taluk treasuries) has CCTV cameras. The authorities at the district level had made ad hoc arrangements for question papers to be stored for the chemistry re-exam that was conducted on April 12, 2016. Taking no chances, the State government is hoping to not only install CCTV cameras but also create a system where the CCTV camera footage of all the 216 treasuries can be monitored from their head offices. “Mere installation of CCTV cameras is not enough. We want to monitor them and ensure that all of them are always in a working condition so that there is no scope for any untoward incident,” said K. Jyoti, Director, Department of Treasuries, and added that the department was hoping to put in place this system by January-end.

Precautionary measures

This decision was made following queries from the Department of Pre-University Education and Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board about precautionary measures initiated for the 2017 examinations.

The technical team overseeing the logistics of the security measures comprises experts from the International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru; and the police, the Public Works Department, and senior officials of the Department of Treasuries would decide on the logistics.

The installation of CCTV cameras across all treasuries is likely to cost Rs. 2 crore. After the modalities are finalised, the department will call for a central tender.

The II PU chemistry exam, scheduled for March 21, was cancelled after it was found that the question paper had leaked. The re-exam scheduled for March 31 was postponed till April 12 after the paper leaked again. The Criminal Investigation Department had pinned the source of the leakage to the Hangal sub-treasury.