Burglary attempt at Teresian College

more-in

Miscreants sneaked into the administrative office of the Teresian College here on Saturday night in a bid to burgle valuables but did not take anything.

The incident came to light on Sunday and fuelled speculation that it might have been an attempt to steal the KPSC examination question papers as the college, incidentally, is one of the 56 centres.

While two almirahs in the office were found to be open, the third almirah, which contained cash, was not opened, which reinforced the speculation. The Nazarbad police station personnel, who reached the spot, pressed fingerprint experts into service and are investigating the case. The police have refuted the speculation that an attempt was made to steal the question papers on the grounds that the KPSC question papers are stored in the district treasury as it is a State-level competitive examination and the question papers are sent from there to the different examination centres. The police said that the miscreants, on gaining entry into the campus, broke through the doors of the principal’s chamber and made their way into the administrative office looking for valuables and left disappointed on not finding anything substantial in the two almirahs.