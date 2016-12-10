Building material exhibition from today

more-in

The Forum of Consulting Civil Engineers and The Institute of Engineers (India) will jointly organise Buildecor-2016, a three-day exhibition of building material, here from Saturday.

A release from Forum of Consulting Civil Engineers president Sunil Bagewadi stated that construction and home decorative material, including innovative material being used by civil engineers and architects at construction sites, would be displayed.

The event aims to sensitise those involved in the construction industry, skilled persons, architects and the public about the modern and quality construction and interior designing material, their uses, prices and other such related issues.

Besides, they would be sensitised on the methods of scientifically using various modern construction material and products to bring the cost of construction down, he said.

As many as 57 stalls would be set up at the exhibition. Different companies of national and international repute would set up their stalls and exhibit their products. Cement material, water supply products, solar power material and several other products would also be on display.

District in-charge Minister Vinay Kulkarni would inaugurate the event on Saturday. Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad, Hubballi Dharwad Urban Development Authority chairman Anwar Mudhol, Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation commissioner Siddalingaiah Hiremath and others would participate in the inaugural session. The event will be open for the general public from 10.30 a.m. to 8 p.m., he added.