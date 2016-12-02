Boy dies as car hits two-wheeler

more-in

A 17-year old boy died while riding a bike with his friend after they were hit by a car near Hagare village in Belur on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj, the son of Mohan, in Hagare. He suffered serious injuries when the two-wheeler he was riding was hit by a car. He succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital in Bengaluru. His friend has suffered minor injuries.

The Halebidu police have registered the case.

Another incident

In another incident, a motorist died of injuries he had suffered after he hit an electric pole at Koratigere in Dodda Magge Hobli in Arkalgud taluk. The police identified the injured as Dharma (32), of Koratigere. He met with the accident on Tuesday and died in a hospital later on Wednesday. He hit an electric pole while trying to avoid hitting a stray dog. His parents took him to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, where he died. The Konanuru police have registered the case.