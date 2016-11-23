Bommanahalli lake to get Rs. 29-lakh makeover

more-in

: The Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt. Ltd. has decided to develop Bommanahalli lake with Community Social Responsibility (CSR) funds estimated at Rs. 29.45 lakh. Works to develop the lake situated on the city outskirts in Hebbal Industrial area will begin in 10 days.

Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep along with senior officials of Mysuru City Corporation and Mysuru Urban Development Department visited the lake on Wednesday.

He told The Hindu that works such as laying of 300 mm diameter UGD pipeline for a length of 150 m, provide chain-link fencing to protect the tank area, and construction of RCC drain for 40 m towards the northeast side to divert water to the tank, would be taken up.

Mr. Randeep further said that desilting of the upstream valley for about 100 m and protecting it with revetment, pitching and strengthening of the tank bund, correction of the walkway around the tank, weir improvements and providing guard stones, repairs to main gate and planting hundreds of saplings along the boundary of the tank are among the many other works.

He said work to beautify the lake would also be taken up.

Meanwhile, few officials of the MCC on condition of anonymity said that a large portion of the lake had been encroached upon and that the lake, with an original boundary of 15 acres, had a boundary of just five acres now.

However, revenue officials said that efforts were being made to reclaim the encroached land.

Residents of the area met the Deputy Commissioner and raised complaints of private persons and land developers encroaching the lake area.