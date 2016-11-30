Bill to encourage Good Samaritans tabled

more-in

To provide protection to Good Samaritans and ensure quick medical aid for road accident victims and encourage people to offer first aid to victims without fear of legal wrangles, a Bill was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

The Karnataka Good Samaritan and Medical Professional (Protection and Regulation During Emergency Situations) Bill is aimed at providing protection to medical professionals from civil and criminal liabilities by establishing supportive legal environment, and obligations of hospitals and clinics in matters connected with accidents. Right Now, with the fear of getting embroiled in police and legal proceedings, onlookers/bystanders do not volunteer to help road accident victims.

The Bill spells out obligations on the part of hospitals and clinics to ensure timely treatment to save the patient’s life. It envisages expenditure of Rs. 5 crore a year.

The proposed law does not make a person incur any civil or criminal liability for an act done or omission made while providing emergency care to an injured person.

A Good Samaritan need not give any of his own personal information such as his name, telephone number, and address at the hospital, including for the preparation of a medico-legal form; and need not meet any expenses towards treatment of an injured person.

A Good Samaritan need not be required for examination by the police. The Bill said hospitals must provide immediate medical screening services and first aid free of cost and the appropriate treatment.