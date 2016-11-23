Bill tabled to change names of 12 cities in legislation

more-in

Two years after the the names of 12 cities, including Bangalore, were changed to lend them a Kannada flavour, the State government on Wednesday tabled a Bill in the Assembly to initiate legal procedures to ensure that the changes get reflected in all documents, including legislations.

The Karnataka Alteration of Names of Certain Places Bill – 2016 was tabled, but is yet to be taken up for discussion.

Ayush practitioners

The Karnataka Ayurvedic, Naturopathy, Siddha, Unani and Yoga Practitioners’ Registration and Medical Practitioners Miscellaneous Provisions (Amendment) Bill, 2016, for streamlining the procedure related to registration of Ayush practitioners and slapping of penalties for violation of rules, was also tabled in the Assembly.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (Amendment) Bill 2016, which seeks to amend the Act to change the nomenclature of some posts and authorities, was also tabled in the Assembly.

Counselling system

The Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfers and Postings of Forest Officers and other Officials) Bill 2016, was tabled to allow the Forest Department to introduce a system of counselling for the transfers and postings of its staff.

Women’s university to be named after Akka Mahadevi

The Karnataka State Women’s University, headquartered in Vijayapura, is to be renamed as ‘Karnataka State Akka Mahadevi Women’s University’, after the 12th century social reformer and poet Akka Mahadevi, who strived for women’s rights.

The legal procedure for renaming the university was initiated on Wednesday, with the government tabling the Karnataka State Universities (Amendment) Bill 2016 in the Assembly.