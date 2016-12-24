Bilingualism a norm in many PU science colleges

Students favour bilingualism as they feel that PU is a transitory phase where they try to cope with English-medium after schooling in Kannada. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Teachers correcting II pre-university science answer scripts sometimes stumble upon papers where students would have written in both English and Kannada.

This situation — which some call “bizarre” and others “natural” in a country where many students switch their medium of instruction after school — arises because the Department of Pre-University Education currently does not insist on students taking the test in a particular medium. In fact, the II PU question papers are also bilingual in order to benefit students, who have completed their secondary education in Kannada.

However, ironically, the State’s own Common Entrance Test until last year was only in English. The government announced that it will be conducted in both Kannada and English from 2017. “The stand of the State government to push for a bilingual National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for medical and dental courses in Kannada and English is the need of the hour,” said Jayanna M., a chemistry teacher in a government-aided PU college in Bengaluru.

Explaining the situation in science classes, he said, “A majority of the science subjects are taught in English, but sometimes we switch over to Kannada so that our students understand better. This is because many of them, particularly in rural areas, have completed their education in Kannada-medium. So classes are bilingual, but we try and ensure that a large portion of our teaching is in English as it is easier to teach scientific jargon.”

Students, too, favour bilingualism as they feel that pre-university is a “transitory” phase where they are trying to cope with English-medium after schooling in Kannada.

Chintana Joshi, II PU student from Sarvagna PU College, Kalaburagi, said, “Though I am studying PU science in English-medium, I find it difficult to understand the subject as I have completed primary education in Kannada. My teachers help understand the subject by explaining in both Kannada and English. It will be good for students like me if NEET question papers are also bilingual.”

Nagesh Hegde, science writer and journalist, said bilingualism of this kind is common in several European countries as well. “For instance, technical words like photosynthesis are used in English and the verbs are in Kannada. Often, students tend to mug up concepts in English but understand it in Kannada. It works if the teacher knows both the languages,” he said.

Statistics from the March 2016 SSLC examination show that while 2.48 lakh regular fresh candidates were registered for the English-medium exam, the number of candidates who took the exam in Kannada was double at 4.93 lakh.

Dept. to push for monolingualism

While students from rural areas are in favour of bilingualism, sources in the State government said they were trying to bring “reforms” to make one of the competencies (Kannada or English) strong.

From the 2018 examination, the Department of Pre-University Education is planning to ask candidates of both I and II PU examinations to pick either Kannada or English. This will rule out the option of bilingualism for students.