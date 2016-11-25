Big farmers in Yadgir not spared of cash crunch

It seems even big farmers are not spared of the cash crunch.

Ramu Hampiholi, who runs a medium-sized dairy in Hunasihole in Surpur taluk, feels the pinch every day.

His 20 buffaloes and eight cows yield around 170 litres per day, of which he supplies 120 litres to the Karnataka Milk Federation, at prices ranging from Rs. 24-Rs 30. He sells around 50 litres to regular customers in surrounding villages.

“We were paid Rs. 40,000 for last weeks of October. After that we have not received any money. Our accounts are with the regional rural bank in Surpur, but they don’t have enough cash,” he said. Mr. Hampiholi is waiting for the payment of first three weeks of November.

“I am suffering as I need to buy fodder for animals and other materials to maintain the farm every morning. I am managing by taking hand loans from friends and traders, he said.” Mr. Hampiholi said he could not stop selling milk to the KMF as it was difficult to find fresh buyers for 120 litres everyday.

“Also, we have a long term relationship with the KMF. We cannot break it,” he said.

Yadgir district has 230 milk producers, supplying around 1,600 liters per day, through 34 societies.