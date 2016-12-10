Bidri artisans hit by demonetisation, sale of wares sees huge dip

Bidri artisans are suffering from an acute shortage of cash following demonetisation.

Withdrawal of high value notes and the resultant cash crunch has reduced the sale of Bidriware.

Bidriware is made using copper, zinc and silver. Demonetisation has pushed up the prices of copper and silver. Artisans have been forced to spend more on silver and copper, even as sales of artefacts are falling. “We hear stories of people rushing to buy gold. But I do not understand why price of silver has gone up,’’ wonders Abdul Bari, a third generation artisan.

For the artisans, almost all transactions are cash-based. “I don’t recall any artisan who accepts cards in his shop,” says Rashid Ahmed Quadri, a national award winning artisan. I have been making and selling Bidriware for nearly 40 years now, but I have never seen such a sudden drop in sales, he said.

A lot of Bidriware is sold online. But the participation of local artisans in that trade is negligible, says S. Shafi Ahmed, founder of Black Gold, a federation of Bidri artisans. Only a handful of young people, who are sons of artisans, have begun learning to sell online. The rest are still selling them in brick and mortar stores. Such people are badly hit, he said.

Of the 52 families involved in the traditional handicraft, only a few have bank accounts or ATM cards. Assistant artisan Ashok Ram has neither. We are used to getting paid every week. “The craftsmen pay workers like us only if his wares sell. They are putting off payments saying sales are less. Some people are saying this suffering is temporary. What do they know of our problems,” he said.

Not very different is the story of Kinnal artistes in Koppal district, who say their livelihood has been affected.

The move is slowly robbing us of our livelihoods, says Ajay Chitragar. Every week we collect money from the traders, middlemen or societies. Traders are either asking us to wait for one month to receive payments or giving us less than the market price. That money flow has almost stopped now. Very few artisans sell their ware directly to consumers and even they are suffering as few people are buying.

Only a few artisans depend on banks. My family has two bank accounts, but we don’t usually use ATM cards. The first week after demonetization was very bad because we had to spend hours before banks to deposit or exchange old notes. We had to go to the lone bank branch in Kinnal village and stand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Even then, there was no guarantee of getting the money, he said. Even today, at least one member of the family is forced to wait in queues while the others keep working, he said.

An average artisan makes around Rs. 5,000 per week. A large part of it is spent on buying wood, paint or tools. While Atti (ficus) wood is bought once a year and stocked in each artisan’s house, small pieces of teak and other coloured wood are bought weekly or monthly. A few of us have been able to buy high value wood this month, the craftsman said. Though the government says you can withdraw Rs. 25,000 per week, the bank staff say they don’t have much cash and they need to ration it out to all those who seek. This is adding to our problems, he said.

Kinnal artisans are mostly from Dalit families and usually don’t own lands. Of the 75 families, only a dozen families are in handicrafts making. The rest of them work as construction labourers or farm hands, says Mr. Chitragar.

He also revealed that artisans had fought out temptations to receive large amounts of cash by some rich people who wanted to deposit it in their accounts. We were not sure if that was valid. We were also afraid we may lose benefits extended to poor families, Mr. Chitragar said.