Bid to take awaycash from bank

A gang of men made an unsuccessful attempt to take away cash from the State Bank of Hyderabad Vidya Nagar branch in Kalaburagi in the early hours of Tuesday. Additional Superintendent of Police Jayaprakash and Circle Inspector of Police Gangadhar visited the bank premises and launched investigation.

The police are analysing the visual footage captured by CCTV cameras installed in the bank showing two persons entering the branch. Forensic experts collected fingerprints from the spot and a dog squad team inspected the bank premises.

According to the police, the offenders gained entry to the bank by making a hole in the rear wall. However, they could not break into the strongroom. A case has been registered.