Bhovi community oppose Sadashiva Commission recommendations

The Akhil Karnataka Bhovi (Waddar) Yuva Vedike has opposed the implementation of the Justice A.J. Sadashiva Inquiry Commission recommendations on providing internal reservation within the Scheduled Castes.

The Vedike members took out a procession in the city from Rani Channamma Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office where they submitted a memorandum to the government opposing implementation of the allegedly illegal, unconstitutional and undemocratic report.

The procession was led by Vedike’s State president Y. Kotresha, Working State president V. Jaykumar, Belagavi district president Siddu Patrot, District Working president Sunil Dhotre and office-bearers of Chikkodi unit.

Mr. Kotresha alleged that the government formed the commission with the intention of creating a division among the SCs for political gains. “The recommendations were not justifiable, as it would only sow seeds of division.”

The Vedike also demanded removal of Social Welfare Minister H. Anjaneya as he “did not understand the issue of reservation in its proper perspective”. The Chief Minister should find someone else who had “true concern for dalits,” it added.