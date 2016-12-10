Bheema Nayak’s link with Janardhan Reddy traced back to his days as Ballari Tahsildar

more-in

With the death note of the driver of L. Bheema Nayak, Special Land Acquisition Officer, alleging that the latter had laundered mining baron Janardhan Reddy’s old currency for a commission, there are theories emerging as to how the two had links dating back to the time when Mr. Reddy’s writ ran in Ballari.

It has emerged that Mr. Nayak had served as Tahasildar of Ballari during the time that is often dubbed “Reddys’ regime” (2008-2011) in Ballari. People of Ballari recall that those were “hay days” of the Reddy Brothers, when most officials functioned at the behest of Mr. Reddy, then the district in-charge Minister.

“We are shocked to hear G. Somashekar Reddy, former MLA and elder brother of Mr. Janardhan Reddy, say that his family did not know Mr. Nayak. Mr. Somashekar Reddy was the MLA (2008-2013) when Mr. Nayak served as Tahasildar up to 2009,” said Chaganur Mallikarjun Reddy, convenor of Chaganur-Siriwar Neeravari Bhoo Samrakshana Samiti.

Mr. Mallikarjun Reddy alleges that Mr. Nayak was “obeying orders” issued by Mr. Janardhan Reddy to “snub” the agitation by farmers against acquisition of their fertile irrigated lands for construction of a new airport near Ballari.

“Mr. Nayak was responsible for the police opening fire and also resorting to lathi charge on February 15, 2009, during an agitation when he (Nayak) used unparliamentary words and provoked the farmers. After the lathi charge, I was arrested and beaten up by the police at the behest of Mr. Nayak,” alleged Mr. Mallikarjun Reddy. He added that he had tried to file a complaint with the police against Mr. Nayak, which the police refused to register.

Meanwhile, Tapal Ganesh, who fought against alleged illegal mining activities, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek the resignation of B. Sriramulu, BJP MP, also named in the death note, and order a CBI probe into the alleged nexus between an officer and Mr. Janardhan Reddy.