Bhaskar Rao granted interim bail

The Lokayukta Special Court in Bengaluru granted bail to the former Lokayukta, Y. Bhaskar Rao, on Monday.

A Lokayukta Special Investigation Team (SIT) had filed a charge sheet against him and Y. Ashwin, his son, in a bribery scandal. Mr. Rao appeared before the court on Monday evening. His advocate had filed a bail petition on the grounds that he had to attend his mother’s annual death ceremony. The Public Prosecutor did not object to interim bail.

He was asked to deposit a surety bond of Rs. 1 lakh and this was done by one Helen, his maid’s relative. The hearing of the case has been scheduled on November 30 and the SIT has been asked to file objections if any to the bail application.

The SIT had charge-sheeted Mr. Rao for abetting offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and destruction of evidence to screen the offender. One of the charges against him is attempting to cover up to save his son and failing to prevent extortion even after it was brought to his notice several times.

The SIT pointed out that Mr. Rao’s official residence was misused for extorting officials. The charge sheet also claims that Mr. Rao was complicit in the destruction of the mobile phone and SIM card used by other accused, Ashok Kumar and Shankar Gowda, who made calls to M.N. Krishna Murthy demanding money.