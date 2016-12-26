Bharath Hospital receives NABH accreditation

more-in

Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology, Mysuru, a not-for-profit hospital, has been accredited as a dedicated cancer care centre of excellence by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH).

The Hospital is the first cancer facility in Mysuru to receive the coveted NABH accreditation. The NABH's recognition was announced at a press conference here by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Health Care Global Enterprises, B.S. Ajaikumar.

Dr. Ajaikumar had founded the Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology in 1989 to meet the needs of cancer patients in Mysuru and its surrounding areas. “Since then, the hospital has grown into a super-specialty cancer care centre, providing comprehensive range of onco-care facilities under one roof,” a press statement said.

The hospital, which previously received the Rajyothsava award (2003-1004) for its contribution to the oncology, is also the oldest cancer facility in the region and its core offerings included radiation oncology, surgical oncology, medical oncology, clinical laboratory services, imaging services (including PET CT and X-Ray), besides allied facilities such as dietary consultation, integrative oncology and ambulance service for patient transport.

“The hospital is also equipped with a linac (linear accelerator) for external radiation and will soon be getting its second linac,” a statement said