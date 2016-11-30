Bhadra CADA requests farmers not to cultivate new crops during summer

more-in

In the wake of low water storage in Bhadra reservoir owing to the sluggish monsoon, the Bhadra Command Area Development Authority (CADA) has requested farmers not to take up cultivation of summer crops in 2017.

H.S. Sundaresh, chairperson, Bhadra CADA, said that with the current water storage in the reservoir, the drinking water needs of people in the command area and the water required to save the standing crops, including plantation crops such as arecanut and banana, can be met in the coming summer. In the wake of this, the farmers should not take up cultivation of fresh crops, including short-term or long-term crops during summer, he said.

The Bhadra CADA had provided water for a period of 110 days for kharif crops this year from July 25 on an on-and-off basis. The water release into the canals for kharif crops was stopped on November 20.

At present, the reservoir has 29 tmcft water of which 13 tmcft is dead storage and 7 tmcft should be stored for drinking purpose. The CADA has planned to release the remaining 9 tmcft water into the canal in phases, in summer for plantation crop spread over around one hectare land in the command area in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Davangere districts.

It may be mentioned here that the Bhadra CADA had requested farmers not to undertake cultivation of fresh crops during the summer season in 2016 also. H.R. Basavarajappa, general secretary, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, told The Hindu that with the present storage, it is possible to release water for plantation crops in the coming summer for 36 days at the rate of 2,000 cusecs daily.

The CADA should workout the proper schedule for the release of water for plantation crops in the coming summer after consultating with the farmers. From January to May, water should be released for a period of seven days every month. A meeting of the Irrigation Consultative Committee of CADA should be convened to discuss the schedule, he said.