Bengaluru continues to offer best ecosystem for tech firms: Priyank Kharge

At a time when India’s software services industry is witnessing a slowdown, the State government is now betting big on startups. It is chasing technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence and gaming that will influence consumer behaviour and organisations and also give rise to startups to disrupt the market.

In an interview with The Hindu on Friday, ahead of Bengaluru.ITE.biz starting on Monday, Minister of State for Information Technology Priyank Kharge argued that frequent protests and infrastructure woes not withstanding, investments in the IT sector in Bengaluru had not been threatened. Excerpts:

Have the woes in the IT services sector affected Bengaluru?

Not much. Though the IT services sector has been affected, other growth sectors such as startups are doing well and attracting good investments. Bengaluru continues to offer the best ecosystem for tech companies.

Did the recent violence over sharing of the Cauvery waters or garment factory worker’s protests affect Brand Bengaluru?

Yes. There were concerns and they affected the industry temporarily. But the brand is back and Bengaluru continues to be a favoured investment destination. In fact, many R&D companies are investing in the city.

Has the industry approached you on visa issues?

We have already raised the issue with the British Prime Minister. Over the development in the U.S., the industry is waiting and watching.

What are the sectors that Karnataka is looking forward for growth?

We have identified nine prominent verticals, including robotics, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and gaming that will be discussed by the industry leaders.