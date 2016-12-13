Bengaluru braces for cyclone effect

more-in

The city can expect heavy winds and rain in the next two days as Cyclone Vardah progresses inland after hitting the eastern coast of south India near Pulicat lake.

The authorities expect it to bring down a few trees and cause flooding in some parts of the city.

The city got a ‘glimpse’ of cyclonic weather on Monday — thunder, lightning and rains. Meteorologists predict more rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Flights cancelled

With the city’s infrastructure being particularly vulnerable to even short spells of rains, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC) has told the civic body to stay alert.

With wind speeds expected to increase to around 50 km/hr, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) held an emergency meeting on Monday. It is keeping teams ready to attend to tree falls and other debris.

As many as 25 flights between Bengaluru and Chennai were cancelled on Monday on account of Cyclone Vardah.

These included 11 Chennai to Bengaluru flights and 14 Chennai-bound flights from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

As many as 16 Chennai-bound flights, four of them international, were diverted to KIA.

Help for passengers

The spokesperson of the Bangalore International Airport Ltd. said 15 were passenger flights carrying around 100 to 150 people each. One was a cargo flight.

Some carriers rescheduled flights for Tuesday. BIAL said the staff at KIA assisted passengers with information about alternative ways of reaching Chennai.