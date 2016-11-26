Belagavi railway station gets wi-fi connectivity

more-in

Belagavi Railway Station won the privilege of getting the ‘Free High Speed Wi-Fi Hotspot’ connectivity in the Hubballi division of South Western Railways (SWR) with the Suresh C. Angadi, MP, formally inaugurating the internet facility at the station on Saturday.

Of the seven ‘A’ category railway stations in the Hubballi division, the one at Hubballi would be second to get the internet hotspot next month, while seven other railway stations viz Dharwad, Londa, Ballari, Hospet in Karnataka and Vasco da Gama in Goa will getting the facility in a phased manner in next six months, officials sources said.

According Deepak Tayal, Sr.General Manager, Telecom, BSNL, Belagavi, the hotspot was part of its public-private partnership initiatives across the country. The Wi-Fi connectivity at Belgavi railway station was sponsored by Mr. Angadi. Registered user can use up to 200mb data per day. The facility was installed and would be maintained by the BSNL in partnership with its system integrator M/s.QuadGen, Bengaluru.

He said similar hotspots had been proposed in different parts of Belagavi city under the Smart City Project.

Mr.Angadi said the facility was part of the ongoing initiatives towards “Digital India.” He advised against misuse of the internet facility.

Puneeth R.C., Assistant Divisional Railway Manager, Sanjay B. Patil, MLA and senior officials of the Hubballi railway division were present.