Belagavi district literary meet from December 23

more-in

The 11th Belagavi District Kannada Sahitya Sammelan will be held for two days at Ramdurg from December 23.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Monday, district Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mangala Metgud said that senior writer Neelaganga Charantimath has been unanimously elected conference president. The stage for the meet, being set up on B.V.V. Sangh’s State Composite P.U. College premises in the town, has been named after renowned writer D.S. Karki.

She said that a reception committee formed under the chairmanship of Ramdurg MLA Ashok Pattan was engaged in making necessary arrangements for the meet, which was expected to witness 10,000 visitors with interests in Kannada literature and culture.

The meet would commence with the ceremonial hoisting of the national flag and the flag of the parishat at 8 p.m. followed by a grand cultural procession from Vidyachetan ground to the venue of the meet. Small Scale Industries and district in-charge Minister Ramesh L. Jarkiholi has been invited to inaugurate the meet and Mr. Pattan will chair the inaugural session.

Ms. Charantimath will deliver the presidential address. New arrivals in Kannada literature would be released. A book exhibition would be inaugurated on the occasion.

The inaugural session would be followed by three sessions on various topics, followed by cultural programmes in the evening. Four sessions, including one on women’s issues, would be held on the second day and the valedictory of the two-day event would be held at 5 p.m. on December 24.

The State unit of the parishat has taken a serious note of growing plagiarism in the field of literature and is seriously working out measures to contain it effectively.

Ms. Metgud admitted that some have been publishing translations from other languages in their names by getting them translated by professional translators, which was not a good development.

The linguistic differences in the boundary areas would continue to haunt the communities till the government declared Kannada a “State language”, even as Kannada is now being enforced in administration. The Kannada speaking linguistic minority community has reconciled with the changed situation in the aftermath of reorganisation of States.