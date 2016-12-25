Belagavi APMC sends back potato arrivalsfrom other States after farmers protest

Movement of potato-laden trucks came to a standstill with growers resorting to a rasta roko opposing arrivals from other States at APMC, Belagavi, on Saturday.

The doors of Belagavi agriculture market have been closed for potatoes coming from outside the State, particularly from Agra, Chennai, Delhi and Indore, indefinitely on Saturday in view of the protest by native potato growers here on Saturday. The Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) has sent back trucks bringing in the Indore and Agra variety potatoes.

“Yes, potato arrivals from outside the State were stopped today and we are sending back such stocks,” said B.M. Srinivasa, Joint Director, Department of Agricultural Marketing and Secretary of APMC, Belagavi.

The decision was taken when farmers prevented unloading of potatoes from trucks that had arrived from other States and also organised a rasta roko agitation on the APMC Road for nearly four hours. They withdrew their protest only after Mr. Srinivasa announced during closing office hours that potato arrivals from other States have been stopped at the APMC yard.

Speaking for the agitating growers, P.L. Kadam Patil, Raju Bapu Shanbag and Shankar Basavanni Desai said that Belagavi taluk was a major potato growing area in North Karnataka. It is known for its red-skinned potato variety with better taste than the other varieties. The potato harvesting season was at its peak now and daily arrivals of huge stocks from Agra, Chennai, Delhi, Indore and also from Hassan and Chikkamagaluru have directly impacted prices, which have crashed by at least 50 per cent. The present prices for local variety is Rs. 1,000 per quintal and Rs. 800 to Rs. 1,200 per quintal for other varieties at the APMC.

They said that normally 2,000 quintals of the native variety of potatoes land from different villages of Belagavi taluk at the APMC on non-market days. Wednesdays and Saturdays, the market days, witness double the quantity.