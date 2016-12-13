Basavaraju transferred, Rajanna new Registrar of Mysore University

more-in

The Registrar of the University of Mysuru, C. Basavaraju, who was reinstated in his position only last week after being suspended in connection with the appointment of assistant professors to Yuvaraja’s College, was on Monday sent back to his home department in the university.

The government order appointing Registrar (Academic) R. Rajanna as the new Registrar (Administration) in his place raised many eyebrows as it came only a day before the university’s 97th convocation, held on Tuesday.

Prof. Basavaraju was suspended by the government on October 18 after the university reportedly ignored the instructions issued by the State with regard to the appointment of 48 assistant professors in Yuvaraja’s College, a constituent college of the university. Registrar (Evaluation) N. Rajanna took the additional charge of Registrar (Administration) during this period.

However, Prof. Basavaraju moved the Karnataka High Court, which stayed his suspension. After the High Court intervention, the State government, in an order issued by N. Veerabrahmachari, directed the reinstatement of Prof. Basavaraju.

Prof. Basavaraju resumed office only on December 9 (Friday). But, on December 12 the government issued another order appointing N. Rajanna as the new Registrar (Administration) and repatriating Prof. Basavaraju back to his home department of law.

Basavaraju unhappy

Meanwhile, Prof. Basavaraju has taken exception to the move. “The decision to move me out of the post a day before the convocation was in bad taste,” he told The Hindu.

“Though it is customary to keep the Registrar of a university in the post for three years, there is no statutory rule or regulation on this. There have been instances in which Registrars have continued for longer periods,” he said.

However, Prof. Basavaraju said he was satisfied having served as Registrar of the university with honesty and efficiency for three years and three months.