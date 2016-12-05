Baragur calls for reviving Bandaya literary movement

Baragur Ramachandrappa during an interaction with intellectuals at the 82nd Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Raichur on Sunday.

‘There is disunity among progressive forces’

Pointing at the aggressiveness of reactionary forces in the 21st century, Baragur Ramachandrappa, president of the 82nd Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan, called upon writers and literary activists to revive the Banadaya (rebellion) literary movement. He was interacting with scholars and intellectuals at the literary festival here on Sunday.

“There is a dire need to revive the Bandaya literary movement. 20th century was the period of organisation and collective consciousness and 21st century is the period of dissolution and individual consciousness. There is a unity in reactionary forces and disunity among progressive ones. All democratic, Left and revolutionary forces need to unite under the Bandaya platform,” he said.

Mr. Ramachandrappa responded to questions posed by 23 intellectuals on social, political, cultural and literary issues with a clear vision.

When R.G. Halli Nagaraj sought guidance for Kuvempu Bhasha Bharati, Mr. Ramachandrappa said that the institution must come up with a clear and time-bound blueprint for translating valuable Kannada works into English, Hindi and other Indian languages, and also translating good works from other languages into Kannada.

“When Kannada works are translated into other languages, the outside world would know the strength of our language. Translation of works from other languages into Kannada enriches our knowledge,” he said.

Responding to a question, Mr. Ramachandrappa categorically said that Sanskrit was not the mother of all Indian languages. The presence of Sanskrit words in a language does not mean that that language originated from Sanskrit.

“There are several English and Urdu words in Kannada. Can we say that Kannada originated from Urdu? Languages get enriched by adopting words and expression from other languages in interaction,” he said.

To another question, he said that Hindi was not a national language, but an administrative language of the Indian Union. “As per Article 343 of the Constitution, English and Hindi are administrative languages of the Indian Union. All languages, including Kannada, that are recognised by the Constitution are national languages,” he said. He stressed the need for a united movement of all regional languages demanding equal status to all languages.

To yet another question raised by Jogi, a writer, Mr. Ramachandrappa demanded that the government enact a law for regulating multiplexes.

“Today, even the middle class cannot afford watching a film in a multiplex. Tamil Nadu has introduced a law to control pricing at multiplexes. If it is possible in Tamil Nadu, why cannot we do it here?” he said. He also suggested that the government build mini-cinemas and mini-auditoriums in every city, town and rural areas.