Banks resort to rationing of cash in rural areas of Shivamogga

The cash crunch sparked off by demonetisation is showing no signs of easing in rural areas of the district.

The Centre has fixed Rs. 24,000 as the weekly cash withdrawal ceiling, but people in rural areas are unable to get this amount in one go owing to paucity of cash. Banks have adopted a rationing policy, with many in the rural areas of Bhadravati and Shikaripur taluks disbursing just Rs. 4,000 a day per customer.

Basappa, a resident of Lingapura village in Bhadravati taluk, said he has had to put off a plan to renovate his ancestral home. He has a savings account with Canara Bank in the nearby Anaveri village, where only Rs. 4,000 can be withdrawn daily.

The Pragathi Krishna Gramin Bank in Shiralakoppa has also adopted a similar rationing policy. Civic workers serving with the Shiralakoppa Town Panchayat have accounts in this bank. Bharathi Raju, president of the town panchayat, said at present customers are having to wait in queue for long hours to withdraw cash. As a result, they are unable to carry out their duties. Ms. Raju visited the bank on Friday to request the authorities to increase the withdrawal limit for civic workers to at least Rs. 10,000 and to dispose of their withdrawal requests expeditiously.

Farmers troubled

The ceiling imposed on withdrawal from bank accounts opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana has also triggered discontent among farmers in the district. At present, Rs. 10,000 can be withdrawn from Jan Dhan accounts in a month. Shekharappa, a farmer in Kumsi village, had deposited a cheque for Rs. 50,000 he had received after selling the maizehe had cultivated. The moneylender from whom he had borrowed Rs. 20,000 to purchase sowing seeds and fertilisers is now demanding repayment, but Mr. Shekharappa is unable to do so because of the withdrawal limit.