Ballari growers trying to save chilli crop with tractor-mounted tankers

Chilli growers in various villages in Ballari taluk are now striving to save their standing chilli crop. They are watering the crop using tractor-mounted tankers in a bid to get at least what they have invested in raising the crop leave alone profits this year.

Their plight is palpable going as a large number of farmers are making a beeline with their tankers to wherever water is found and take it back to their fields. This is a common sight on the Ballari-Sirguppa Road. They have hired tankers paying a rent of Rs. 400 per trip.

Perhaps, this is for the first time in the recent past that chilli growers in the Tungabhadra command areas are a worried lot. For, the canals have been closed after the limited water stored in the Tungabhadra dam is exhausted due to the failure of monsoon and post-monsoon rain.

The farmers have made a huge investment on chilli — around Rs. 50,000 per acre. At present, picking of chilli has just commenced, while the crops are in need of a couple of wettings failing which the crop will start withering.

In addition, a couple of more wettings in another 15 days would enable them to go for second picking and increase the yield.

This year, chilli is being cultivated in around 30,000 hectares, mostly in Ballari taluk, which is served by the high-level canal of the Tungabhadra dam (which has been closed) and in a few areas in Sirguppa taluk.

“This year, our plight knows no bounds. We have invested over Rs. 50,000 per acre on agricultural inputs and are now incurring an additional expenditure towards transportation of water from the nallahs to the field. Despite that, we apprehend loss as our herculean efforts would suffice for a few acres and cannot water vast patches,” Rudraswamy, a farmer in Kolur village, told The Hindu.