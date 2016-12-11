Ballari fort entrance damaged after lorry hits it

more-in

The entrance of the Ballari fort here was damaged when a lorry tried to pass through it on Saturday. The stone slabs on the roof of the entrance, which has been constructed using stones, were broken into pieces after the tanker body hit them. The driver fled the scene abandoning the lorry. The police suspect that the lorry driver, transporting cement, took a deviation from the main road to avoid checking by the road transport authorities. The incident might have occurred during the wee hours. As the lorry was caught in between, movement of vehicular traffic was affected. The fort entrance is one of the main roads leading to several government offices, including that of the zilla panchayat, PWD, Education Department, water board, Panchayat Raj Engineering and a couple of schools. Motorists were forced to take a circuitous route to reach their destinations. Meanwhile, the traffic police registered a case and initiated steps to pull out the lorry.

A portion of the roof of the entrance had collapsed way back in July 2011. The Reddy brothers had said that it had collapsed owing to heavy rain, while Congress leaders, including the former Minister, M. Diwakar Babu, K.C. Kondaiah, MLC, among others had charged that it was an attempt by the BJP to demolish the fort entrance to widen the road. The entrance is narrow and only one vehicle can pass through it at any given time. Incidentally, the house of Sanna Phakkirappa, the then MP representing Raichur, was also located nearby.

When the blame game was on, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the State Archaeology Department made it clear that the lower portion of the fort’s compound wall and the entrance does not come under their respective purview.