Ballari business summit in Jan.

Ballari Business Summit would be held in January next to create an atmosphere for setting up industries/enterprises under Startup and Standup India, according to Ramprasath Manohar, Deputy Commissioner.

Presiding over a consultative meeting here on Wednesday, Mr. Ramprasath said that the focus of the summit would be to addressing the issues that ensure the growth of industries, streamlining the procedural aspects to enable establishment of more number of industries besides building suitable infrastructure. He said that the summit would be held for a period of three days so that adequate time was made available to discuss various aspects in details. In addition, the problems facing the existing units would be discussed and solutions found.