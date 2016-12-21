Ballari Zilla Panchayat meeting adjourned

more-in

For want of quorum, the general body meeting of the Ballari Zilla Panchayat, scheduled here on Tuesday, had to be adjourned.

Only 26 out of the total 40 members – 16 Congress and 10 ruling BJP – members had assembled at the scheduled time (11 a.m.).

Even after waiting for over an hour, there was no sign of other members coming to the meeting and ultimately, it was decided to adjourn the meeting. P. Deena, acting president, was in the chair.

Meanwhile, prior to the announcement of adjournment, some of the opposition Congress members, during an informal discussion, expressed their displeasure over the constitution of the Standing Committees. They pointed out that the ZP president, who was unanimously given the powers to constitute the committee, had ignored the opposition Congress by giving all the posts of presidents to the ruling BJP. They also demanded that fresh elections be held for all the five Standing committees. Ms. Deena and a couple of other members, said that the committees were constituted as per the unanimous decision of the general body and how can a fresh decision be taken on the issue which has already been settled.

In reply some of the Congress members, while maintaining their stand that the committees be constituted afresh, said that it was necessary as injustice was meted out to opposition by not giving the post of president to it in two out of the total five committees. K.V. Rajendra, Chief Executive Officer, said that in view of the dispute, directed the council secretary to issue notification for holding election and complete the proceedings at the earliest.