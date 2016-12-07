Ballari’s ailing tiger to be shifted to Bannerghatta park

Bheema has been put in a cage to be shifted to the Bannerghatta national park.

A 22-year-old tiger, Bheema, housed in the Ballari mini zoo, is being shifted to Bannerghatta national park for medical attention for his dental infection.

Sources told The Hindu that Bheema was suffering from dental infection and four of its teeth in the front row had loosened.

On October 2, a team of experts from Wildlife SOS, Bengaluru, performed a minor surgery and it was fine.

A couple of days ago, it developed dental infection again. In the absence of proper facilities, Bheema was being shifted to the well-equipped hospital at Bannerghatta with all proper care. At present, the animal’s health condition is fine and after treatment, it would be brought back here, the sources said.

Bheema is in the mini zoo here since birth.