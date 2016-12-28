Bahuroopi theatre fest from Jan. 13

Rangayana Director Dayanand releasing the posters for Bahuroopi 2017 in Mysuru on Wednesday. Deputy Director of Rangayana Nirmala Matapathi and others are seen.

Bahuroopi 2017, an international multi-lingual theatre festival, will be held from January 13 to January 18, 2017, at the Rangayana premises, a premiere theatre repertory.

Om Puri, renowned theatre personality and actor, will inaugurate the six-day festival on January 13th at 5 p.m.

As many as 17 troupes, including four foreign ones, will perform dramas during the festival.

Addressing a press conference Dayananda, director of Rangayana, and Nirmala Matapathi, deputy director of Rangayana, said that the annual theatre extravaganza is being organised at an estimated Rs. 50 lakh. As many as 60 stalls will be erected on the Rangayana premises to sell books on theatre and to exhibit and sell handicrafts, handlooms and other cottage industry products.

Mr. Dayananda said that plays would be staged at Bhoomigeetha, Vanaranga, Kalamandira and mini-theatre.

Folk troupes from different States are also taking part in the festival.

A seminar on ‘Prajaprabhutwa and Rangabhoomi’ has also been organised on January 14 and 15 at the new mini auditorium on the Kalamandira premises.

H.S. Shivaprakash, theatre personality will inaugurate the seminar.

B. Jayashree, theatre actor and singer will perform Ranga Sangeetha programme on the inaugural day.

The Bahuroopi theatre festival will be dedicated to Manjunath Belekere, a theatre personality who died few days ago.