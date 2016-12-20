BSY: Minister involved in money laundering will be named in three days

more-in

Bharatiya Janata Party State president and former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa set the cat among the pigeons by claiming that the government officials arrested recently by the I-T sleuths in a money laundering case have named a few Congress leaders, including a Minister, and their names would be out soon.

Mr. Yeddyurappa, who was participating in a party workers’ convention in Nanjangud on Tuesday, did not name any individual but said a Minister and an MLC were involved and this will “strike at the root of the Congress government” in the State.

He, however, refused to elaborate on his source of information. He claimed that “the identity of the MLC and the Minister will be unravelled in three days.”

The I-T department recently arrested S.C. Jayachandra, Chief Project Officer of the State Highway Development Project, and T.N. Chikkarayappa, Managing Director of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd., and recovered crores in new notes. Their arrest triggered speculations that they were handling the money of a few leaders. This is the second time in a week that Mr. Yeddyurappa hurled an accusation. Earlier, he alleged that a Minister in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet had taken a bribe of Rs. 500 crore from contractors of the proposed steel flyover project in Bengaluru.

Srinivas Prasad to contest

Mr. Yeddyurappa also stated that the BJP would win the Nanjangud Assembly seat and former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad, who was dropped from the Cabinet by Mr. Siddaramaiah, would be the candidate. “His entry into the BJP is certain and Sunil Bose, son of Public Works Minister H.S. Mahadevappa, will not contest the elections,” said Mr. Yeddyurappa. “Why Sunil Bose will not contest would be revealed in due course,” he said.