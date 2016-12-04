BJP to launch campaign on digital payments

more-in

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a movement to encourage digital transactions, Bharatiya Janata Party members would launch a campaign in Hubballi-Dharwad to motivate the people particularly vendors adapt digital payment systems.

Pralhad Joshi, MP, was addressing a gathering after handing over POS (Point of Sale) swipe machines to various merchant customers of different banks in a programme organised by the Vijaya Bank (Lead Bank for the district) for creating awareness on digital payment system in Hubballi on Saturday.

He said they would launch campaign from Durgad Bail in Hubbali, which has highest number of street vendors and petty shops.

Mr. Joshi said that the country was facing a revenue deficit as a parallel economy of 16 lakh crore was operating in the country. Admitting that people were facing hardships because of the demonetisation, Mr. Joshi urged them to bear it for some more days so that it was going to change the coming days drastically.

He said demonetisation decision was kept a guarded secret till last minute, but the opposition leaders were unnecessarily making petty allegations.

Earlier, chartered accountant N.A. Charantimath said that demonetisation had ushered in a change in the Indian economic system and the India was moving towards becoming a cashless society from cash-full society. Mr. Charantimath said that the country had the required ecosystem for moving towards cashless society.