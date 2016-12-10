BJP member assaultedby party leader

more-in

Internal squabbling among leaders of the Kalaburagi district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to the fore on Friday with a district general secretary allegedly assaulting a senior leader at the residence of MLC Amarnath Patil, following which a complaint was registered at the Station Bazaar Police Station.

A group of BJP leaders, including some members of the Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat, staged a protest at the residence of Mr. Amarnath Patil against dropping Mukund Deshpande from the post of district general secretary.

The protesters also alleged that senior and loyal leaders of the party are being neglected after the appointment of Doddappagowda Patil Naribol as president of the rural district unit of the BJP. When pro and anti-Naribol groups were about to exchange blows, senior leaders of the party, Mr. Amarnath Patil and Raghunath Malkpaure, MLC, intervened and averted a clash. Another senior member of the party Sharanappa Talwar was invited inside the residence of Mr. Amarnath Patil to iron out the differences.

A wordy duel was said to have broken out between him and Ravi Biradar, general secretary of the district rural unit of the party, when the latter questioned why Mr. Deshpande had been dropped. Following this, Mr. Biradar allegedly assaulted Mr. Talwar.