BJP leaders observe Sambhram Divas across district

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party observed ‘Sambhram Divas’ across the district to counter the protests held by the Congress to oppose demonetisation. The party workers went to banks and distributed fruits and sweets among the officials. The also distributed fruits and sweets among street vendors.

BJP district president H. Yoga Ramesh and other leaders participated in the celebration. They interacted with the vendors and spoke about the demonetisation, defending the move saying it would benefit the country in the long run. Mr. Ramesh maintained that a large section of the public had supported the government’s move, adding that only those who had hoarded black money were worried.

The party’s taluk-level office-bearers also celebrated the day by distributing sweets and fruits in the taluks.