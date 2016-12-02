BJP launches programme to study facilities at slums

BJP members participating in a programme to study the availability of basic facilities at Tamil Colony slum in Mandya on Thursday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a programme to study the availability of basic facilities at slums in the town. However, the programme has drawn criticism from activists who have been working to improve the living conditions of slum residents.

Around 20 people, wearing BJP shawls and holding party flags, visited Tamil Colony slums to get first-hand information about the problems being faced by the slum residents. The residents were told that the initiative was launched as per the instructions of party’s State president B.S. Yeddyurappa, a former Chief Minister.

State BJP Slum Morcha leader H.R. Ashok Kumar said that the party plans to make Karnataka as a ‘slum-free State’ before the next assembly elections.

Criticism

The BJP had never tried to solve the issues of slum residents earlier when it was in power, said J. Siddaraju, senior activist, Mandya Jilla Shramik Nagara Nivasigala Okkuta.

The Okkuta, an association of slum residents, had been holding a series of programmes and protests to draw the attention of government for the last several years. However, the BJP government was least bothered to listen to our woes then, he said.

“We will create awareness among the residents about their plans. We will also prevent their entry to other slums in the town,” Mr. Siddaraju said.

According some other activists, the BJP’s new programme was a ploy to divide the slum residents in order to get political benefits.