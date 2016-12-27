BJP is neither anti-dalit nor communal, says ex-congressman Prasad

more-in

Former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad, who has announced his decision to join the BJP, on Tuesday said the saffron party was neither “anti-dalit” nor “communal.”

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru, Mr. Prasad said no party, including the BJP, can administer the country without committing itself to the basic principles of Dr. B R Ambedkar against untouchability, inequality and illiteracy.

Citing an instance of an RSS leader eating food with pourakarmikas in Ashokapuram in Mysuru recently, Mr. Prasad the RSS was also changing. “If BJP were anti-dalit, how could the party have won so many seats in the last Lok Sabha elections?”, Mr Prasad sought to know.

When he was reminded of his oft-repeated charge, while he was in Congress, that BJP was a “communal party,” Mr. Prasad said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP comprised of parties from different parts of the country. Even West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunadhi-led DMK had also been part of the NDA, he remarked.

Reacting to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's remarks at a programme in Mysuru recently that the BJP was against social justice, Mr. Prasad said no party can claim to be a custodian of social justice. “Does BJP say that it will not admit people, who are in favour of social justice?” he countered.

The programme, where Mr. Siddaramaiah made the remarks, had been organised by a split wing of the Dalit Sangharsha Samithi (DSS) and there was no need for the Chief Minister to mix politics with teachings of Dr. Ambedkar, Buddha and Basavanna in his talk at the event.

Unconditional

Mr. Prasad said he was joining the BJP unconditionally and had given his approval to join the party when former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa met him in Bengaluru on December 24.

“I have not asked for any power or position. I have only asked them not to offend my self respect and pride,” Mr. Prasad said.

After resigning from the Congress after he was humiliatingly dropped from the Cabinet, Mr. Prasad said he had to consider joining either the BJP, a national party, or the JD (S), a regional party. The leaders of both the parties had met and invited him to join their respective parties. However, during the Swabhimana Samaveshas following his resignation from the Congress, Mr. Prasad said his supporters were overwhelmingly in favour of him joining the BJP.

Mr. Prasad also said that he was preparing for a triangular fight in Nanjangud assembly constituency with the JD (S) also expected to field its candidate. Though the JD (S) had offered to support him if he contested as an independent, Mr. Prasad said he now expected the JD (S) to field its own candidate in the by-elections.