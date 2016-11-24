BJP desperate for an early solution to thevexed Mahadayi dispute: Eshwarappa

more-in

A solution to the vexed Mahadayi water dispute appears to elude the people of the State as both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and principal Opposition Congress in Goa were opposed to sharing even a single drop of the Mahadayi river with Karnataka.

This stated position by the two major political parties was also an election issue for both the BJP and the Congress in Goa which is going to the polls in February next. None of them, apparently for political reasons and fear of reversal of the popular vote, would change their stance on the issue at the moment, as observed by Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa.

Early solution

At a press conference here, he said that the BJP was also desperately looking forward to an early solution to the protracted row dragging on for over two decades for political reasons. “It is still possible to solve the issue but the Congress in the State should first evolve a consensus with its counterpart in Goa instead of repeatedly trying to drag the Prime Minister and passing the blame onto the BJP,” he said.

CM candidate

Mr. Eshwarappa, who is virtually heading the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade, categorically made it clear that the party’s State president, B.S. Yeddyurappa, was the BJP’s undisputed Chief Ministerial candidate for the next Assembly election.

BJP national president Amit Shah had already conveyed this to the party and there was complete consensus on his leadership.

He also clarified that the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade had no direct links with the BJP but was an independent entity floated with the twin objectives of building a strong movement of backward classes, Dalits and those socially and economically deprived sections of society to bring in qualitative changes in their lives through constructive programmes on the one hand and facilitate a platform to all those who are not interested in identifying themselves with the BJP or any political party on the other.

However, the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade could play a significant role in the next elections by boosting the prospects of the BJP candidates. It could help the BJP win at least 30-40 additional seats, he added.

Oath-taking ceremony

Mr. Eshwarappa also announced that over 3,000 conveners of the four-month-old Sangolli Rayanna Brigade would converge at a place where Sangolli Rayanna was hanged by the British rulers in Nandgad of Khanapur taluk on December 6 to take an oath to protect the integrity of the country, to promote a religion of humanity and to build a strong movement to achieve social justice for backward classes, Dalits and other socially and economically deprived sections of society.

Thereafter, a State-level conference will be held at Kudalsangama on January 26 next, while a series of district-level conventions would be held at Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal and other district centres from December 6 to January 25.