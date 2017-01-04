BJP MP manhandles doctors in hospital, later apologises

more-in

Member of Parliament from Uttara Kannada, Ananthkumar Hegde, allegedly manhandled and assaulted doctors at a private hospital in Sirsi on Monday night, alleging negligence while treating his mother.

However, the episode ended in a compromise after Mr. Hegde apologised to the doctors for his action. Two doctors and a medical staff bore the brunt of his anger. CCTV footage of him assaulting the doctors was aired by TV channels.

Doctors of the TSS hospital clarified that there was no negligence on their part.

Doctors stage protest

Following the assault, the doctors staged a protest urging the Assistant Commissioner of Sirsi to initiate steps to prevent recurrence of such episodes.

The doctors said such attacks were condemnable and demoralised them. Congress members too staged a protest seeking action against Mr. Hegde.

The incident happened when the MP visited the hospital to see his mother, who was there to receive treatment for hip fracture. The CCTV footage that went viral on social media and television channels showed Mr. Hegde pushing a doctor, trying to kick him, and also blowing punches. Duty doctor Balachandra Bhat, orthopaedic surgeon Madhukeshwar, and medical staff Rahul sustained minor injuries.

After a meeting of doctors and the Indian Medical Association office-bearers, where Mr. Hegde profferred an apology, the doctors and medical staff decided not to pursue the case.

The MP said he was angry after seeing his mother’s pain.

Speaking to The Hindu over phone, Dr. Madhukeshwar said they decided not to pursue the case as Mr. Hegde had apologised for his action. “But we are deeply hurt as we were manhandled despite doing our duty. We only hope that such incidents do not recur,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources in the hospital said his mother was brought there nine days after she fell.