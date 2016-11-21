B.Pharma student attacked by ‘moral police’ near Mangaluru

more-in

A group, reportedly associated with a fundamentalist organisation, assaulted a first year B.Pharma student in Ullal on Monday, while he was travelling in a bus with his classmate, a girl belonging to another religious community.

According to the Ullal police, the 20-year-old victim, a native of Ranchi, had been to Someshwara Beach along with his classmate, who is from Mangaluru. The two had been to the beach around noon after finishing their classes. They later boarded a bus back to the city.

As the bus came to the Ullal bus stop, five persons entered the bus and dragged the boy and the girl out. They verbally abused the girl and sent her back to her residence. The five then started assaulting the boy. When the police arrived, the attackers took to their heels.

The police arrested Touseef (22) and Nizamuddin (24), both residents of Ullal. They are searching for three more persons involved in the assault. Police Commissioner M. Chandra Sekhar said the student was traumatised following the assault. He was counselled and then a complaint was registered.

The college principal also said that the student was yet to come out of the trauma.

Previous incident

This incident comes a fortnight after the Dakshina Kannada police took action to prevent an assault on a couple travelling in a bus from Mangaluru to Bengaluru. Just as the police were tipped off of a possible attack by a fundamentalist group, action was taken by the police to escort the bus all along Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway till the borders of Dakshina Kannada and ensure that nobody stopped the bus.