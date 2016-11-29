Karnataka

Autorickshaws torched

more-in

Three autorickshaws parked on the road side at Anand Rao Extension in the city were torched by unidentified miscreants on Sunday night.

The vehicles belong to Parvez Khan, Syed Wazir and Imran Khan. The three are neighbours and used to park their autorickshaws on the road side often. The reason for the crime is not known.

Following the incident, security has been tightened in the area. A case under Section 435 (mischief by fire or any explosive substance intending to cause damage) of the IPC has been booked against unidentified persons.

Post a Comment
More In Karnataka
crime
Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2016 1:02:11 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Autorickshaws-torched/article16717099.ece

© The Hindu