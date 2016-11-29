Autorickshaws torched

more-in

Three autorickshaws parked on the road side at Anand Rao Extension in the city were torched by unidentified miscreants on Sunday night.

The vehicles belong to Parvez Khan, Syed Wazir and Imran Khan. The three are neighbours and used to park their autorickshaws on the road side often. The reason for the crime is not known.

Following the incident, security has been tightened in the area. A case under Section 435 (mischief by fire or any explosive substance intending to cause damage) of the IPC has been booked against unidentified persons.