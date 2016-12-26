Karnataka

Authorities foil potentialtroublesome situation

In what is being seen as a deliberate move at creating fresh controversy vis-a-vis the prolonged boundary dispute, a group of persons stated to be supporters of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti installed a saffron flag-post along with a signboard in Marathi naming the new railway overbridge on Kapileshwar Road after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj here on Monday evening.

The railway overbridge was inaugurated by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu via a video link on Sunday afternoon.

With the Belagavi District Kannada Organisations Action Committee president Ashok Chandargi bringing the mischievous act allegedly by MES supporters to the police, the latter and officials of Belagavi City Corporation removed the signboard, thereby foiling a potential troublesome situation.

