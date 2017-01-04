Aurad gang rape: Three arrested

more-in

The Bidar police have arrested three persons on the charge of gang-raping an anganwadi worker in Aurad taluk last week.

Simeone Gundappa Malage, Abraham Gundappa Malage and Ramappa Kallappa Malage were arrested on Monday and produced before a local court. All are residents of Ujini village in Aurad taluk and are relatives.

They were arrested near the railway station by a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar and Mallamma Choube, Circle Inspector attached to the women’s police station.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Chandrakanth Pujari had been asked to investigate the case further, a release by Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam said.

Anganwadi workers had taken out a protest in Bidar on Monday demanding the arrest of the accused alleging that the police were suspecting the victim’s version about the incident that happened on December 27.