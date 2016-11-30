At Mysuru APMC yard, traders take baby steps towards cashless transactions

Wholesale merchants at the APMC yard are showing an increasing preference for cashless transactions. There has been an increase in payments in cheques, given the limits on cash withdrawal.

With the government setting a temporary withdrawal limit of Rs. 24,000 a week, which traders say is grossly inadequate for them, both buyers and sellers are now opting to transact using cheques.

“As against eight to 10 cheque payments a week, I now receive about 25 cheques a day. Exchange of currency has almost completely stopped,” said R.M. Satish, a grain merchant and the director of the Mysore Grain Merchants’ Association. “It saves us the hassle of carrying large amounts of cash to the bank and depositing it at the end of the day. We were always in danger of being waylaid or robbed. This is a better way of doing business.”

Grains are purchased directly from rice mills and the payment is made in cheque. But rice mills source their commodities directly from farmers, with whom cash remains the only mode of payment. Merchants believe it is at this level that greater intervention is required by way of higher penetration of banking services and educating farmers.