At Krishi Mela, MLA calls upon farmers to adopt new techniques

Gurupatil, MLA from Shahapur, on Thursday appealed to farmers to shift to modern agricultural systems and grow crops that consume less water, in order to both protect the soil and ensure better yield.

He was speaking on day two of the three-day Krishi Mela organised at Agriculture College in Bheemarayanagudi, Shahapur taluk. The event is being jointly organised by Agriculture University, Raichur, the Agriculture College at Bheemarayanagudi, and the Agriculture and Horticulture departments.

Mr. Patil, who expressed concern about the “considerable depletion of groundwater levels” owing to deficit rainfall, said farmers should protect the environment and adopt scientific agricultural methods. While appreciating the efforts of agricultural scientists to come up with revolutions in the field,the MLA said it is ultimately up to farmers to carry out the suggestions of scientists and increase their own profit margin.

Progressive farmers Shranamma Budihal and Ashok Mallabadi spoke during an interaction programme with farmers and shared suggestions for better yield.

Mallanna Parivan, who is among those leading an agitation against uranium mining at Gogi, expressed displeasure at the absence of Ministers Priyank Kharge and Sharan Prakash Patil at the mela. He said the elected representatives have not shown any interest in events organised for farmers.

Hundred of farmers from across the district are participating in the mela.