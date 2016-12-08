Ashraya house beneficiarieslist to be released next month

more-in

A survey for Ashraya house beneficiaries is under progress and the list would be released next month, MLA G.H. Thippareddy has said.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Sri Shivaraharana Haralaiah Community Hall at C.K. Pura in Chitradurga taluk on Tuesday, he stated that the allotment of houses would commence after the final verification of the beneficiaries list.

The construction of houses under the Ashraya scheme would be completed in the next two years.

“The demand for Ashraya houses is increasing in the city; the authorities concerned have received 9,000 applications of which 5,000 are bogus. The actual beneficiaries would be selected from the remaining 4,000 applications,” he added.

The officers concerned have a tough task in identifying the actual beneficiaries and allotting them houses. The applicants should co-operate with the officers concerned in identifying the actual beneficiaries. “There are plans to construct G+2 model houses in the city by spending Rs. 3.50 lakh,” he said.

Apart from supplying water from Shanti Sagar to Chitradurga, steps have been taken to drill new borewells under the MLA constituency funds.

Steps have been taken to supply water to villages that are facing acute shortage of drinking water through tankers, he added.