As soil health declines, Agriculture Department looks to stem the rot

more-in

The soil across large tracts of land in the district is deficient in micronutrients such as zinc and boron, which are essential for plant growth. This was found during the soil tests, being conducted across the district by the Agriculture Department for a year now.

Now, the department has started supplying micronutrients through the Raitha Samparka Kendras (RSKs) and also micronutrient mixtures under the soil fertility enrichment programme and the Bhoochetana Programme.

Somasundra, Joint Director of Agriculture, and Nagendra, Agriculture Officer, told The Hindu that soil testing has almost been completed in most parts of the district, except in a few places with standing crops. Besides being deficient in zinc and boron, soil in many areas, including Mysuru taluk and Nanjangud, also has depleted organic carbon content, they said.

The officials said organic fertilisers, including vermicompost, too are being distributed to farmers to enhance the organic content in soil.

Soil health cards

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department had prepared over 35,000 soil health cards to be distributed to farmers to enable them to know their soil status and effect balanced fertiliser application.

Mr. Nagendra said the department, through agriculture facilitators, had conducted soil test across the district, forming grids for the process. One dry land grid was about 10 hectares, while one irrigated land grid covered 2.5 hectares.

The department will be observing ‘Soil Day’ on December 5 at the hobli level and scientists from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra and the Zonal Agriculture Research Station are to take part and enlighten farmers about the application of farm manure for protecting soil. Mr. Nagendra said five tonnes of farm yard manure should be applied every year to one acre of soil to improve the organic content. He said farmers would be asked to make use of the soil health cards for maintaining sustainable agriculture and boost the productivity and income from agricultural activities.